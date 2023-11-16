2 men from Detroit sentenced for carjacking, firams violations

Anthony Hopkins, 24, and Kyrell Allen, 21, from Detroit, were sentenced on charges of carjacking and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Anthony Hopkins, 24, and Kyrell Allen, 21, from Detroit, were sentenced on charges of carjacking and using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

The sentencing occurred Tuesday (Nov. 15), when Hopkins received eight years and six months, followed by three years of supervised release.

Allen was sentenced to seven years, followed by three years of supervised release. Both men have been in custody since their initial arrest in September 2022.

Court documents indicated that during the afternoon of Sept. 18, 2022, three cousins were playing basketball when someone stole their wallet. When they went to retrieve it, a group of armed men surrounded the family and held them at gunpoint.

Hopkins and Allen ordered the cousins, including a 12-year-old, out of their Ford F-150, where they said Hopkins threatened to shoot one of them if they did not exit the vehicle.

The cousins followed the orders of the two men who entered the vehicle and drove off.

Police were called for the carjacking, and within 24 hours, Hopkins and Allen were located inside the stolen F-150.

Court documents say Hopkins accelerated after he saw the police, causing him to lose control of the vehicle and crash on a freeway. The men then ran up an embankment, discarded their guns, and fled on foot before being arrested while having their weapons recovered.