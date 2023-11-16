Michigan Lottery club claims $1M Powerball prize

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. An estimated $1.04 billion Powerball jackpot will be up for grabs, tempting players to spend a couple dollars on a longshot chance at instant riches. The prize is the worlds ninth-largest lottery prize behind earlier drawings of Powerball and Mega Millions, the other nearly nationwide lottery game. The prize on the line Monday, Oct. 2, 2023 has grown so massive because there have been 32 consecutive drawings since someone won the jackpot. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

An Oceana County lottery club had to use their special code word for the first time after winning a $1 million Powerball prize from the Michigan Lottery.

The two-person CCKMA club matched the five white balls in the Sept. 11 drawing to win the big prize: 09-25-27-53-66. The club’s representative, Kristi Sadler, bought the winning ticket at her bar, Kristi’s Pour House, located at 211 East Main Street in Hart. Hart is about 75 miles northwest of Grand Rapids.

“We started our Lottery club after my husband passed away,” said Sadler. “The morning after the drawing, I got a call that my business had sold a $1 million winner and I just had a feeling it was our ticket.

“After I checked the ticket, I had to call the other club member, who was on vacation out of the country, to let him know we had won. We had always joked that we’d use a special code word if we won, so when he answered and told me he had to pay extra for overseas calls, I said the code word and I told him he wasn’t going to have to worry about the bill!”

The club members recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim their prize. With their winnings, they each plan to invest in their retirements.