The Senate has passed the stopgap funding bill, which would avert a government shutdown.

The bill was signed Wednesday (Nov. 15) night and will go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

The bill would extend funding until Jan. 19 for things like military construction, veterans’ affairs, and the Energy Department.

The rest of the government would be funded until Feb. 2.

The proposal does not include additional aid for Israel or Ukraine.