Michigan alpaca farm brings gifts, charm to Macomb County

LENOX, Mich. – If you don’t know much about alpacas, they are creatures most Michiganders should know about simply because of the wool they produce.

Just getting to an alpaca farm in northern Macomb County might be an adventure for some. After nearly two miles down a gravel country road, drives will see the yellow farmhouse and store of Powder Puff Pacas, home of Suzi Smedes and her herd of fellas.

Alpacas are delightful, interesting creatures with large eyes and fur so soft, you melt at the touch of it.

Suzi lives what she calls the alpaca lifestyle. She dotes on her boys and sheers their wool. Inside her store, you’ll find alpaca goodies galore. Alpaca wool is warmer than sheep wool, which is why the hats, socks and snuggle buddies are great for anyone who lives in colder climates.

Powder Puff Pacas is a farm located in Lenox, just north of Anchor Bay. More information can be found on its official website here.