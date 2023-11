SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A 41-year-old man has been charged in connection with a sexual assault in Southfield.

According to authorities, Terrance Raines was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct that happened in early 2023.

Police believe he may be connected with other criminal acts. Anyone who believes they or someone they know has been victimized by Raines is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5540.