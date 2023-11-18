Amtrak to operate Michigan trains at full schedule this Sunday after derailment cancelled holiday travel

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Amtrak said they plan to operate a full schedule of Michigan trains this Sunday after a derailment caused trip cancellations ahead of the holidays.

The first service will occur on Saturday (Nov. 18) afternoon/evening’s Wolverine Trains 354 and 355.

A service alert will be posted to Amtrak.com and reflected in the Amtrak Media Center.

On Thursday (Nov. 16) at 10 p.m., an Amtrak train carrying passengers from Pontiac to Chicago crashed into a vehicle that was blocking the tracks, which caused the travel disruptions for Friday.

The derailment is under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Amtrak police.

Friday trains canceled

Several scheduled trips were canceled or delayed on Friday, Nov. 17 due to the derailment. It appears that all trains moving in and out of the Metro Detroit area will be affect Friday.

Officials said they were working to try to get operations back up and running normally by Saturday.

The following trains were canceled Friday without alternate transportation provided:

Train 351

Train 365

Train 353

Train 350

Train 352

The following trains were canceled Friday, but alternate transportation was still “to be determined” as of Friday morning:

Train 355

Train 354

Train 364

You can check the status of a train on Amtrak’s website here.

Derailment report, footage

