Amtrak to operate Michigan trains at full schedule this Sunday after derailment cancelled holiday travel

DETROIT – Amtrak said they plan to operate a full schedule of Michigan trains this Sunday after a derailment caused trip cancellations ahead of the holidays.
The first service will occur on Saturday (Nov. 18) afternoon/evening’s Wolverine Trains 354 and 355.
A service alert will be posted to Amtrak.com and reflected in the Amtrak Media Center.
On Thursday (Nov. 16) at 10 p.m., an Amtrak train carrying passengers from Pontiac to Chicago crashed into a vehicle that was blocking the tracks, which caused the travel disruptions for Friday.
The derailment is under investigation by the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office and Amtrak police.
See footage from the scene in the video player down below.
Friday trains canceled
Several scheduled trips were canceled or delayed on Friday, Nov. 17 due to the derailment. It appears that all trains moving in and out of the Metro Detroit area will be affect Friday.
Officials said they were working to try to get operations back up and running normally by Saturday.
The following trains were canceled Friday without alternate transportation provided:
- Train 351
- Train 365
- Train 353
- Train 350
- Train 352
The following trains were canceled Friday, but alternate transportation was still “to be determined” as of Friday morning:
- Train 355
- Train 354
- Train 364
You can check the status of a train on Amtrak’s website here.
Derailment report, footage
Watch Nick Monacelli’s report from Friday morning in the video player below.