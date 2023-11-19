Michigan Lottery: Wayne County man claims $472K Fantasy 5 jackpot

A Wayne County man ran out of his shoes after winning a $472,295 Fantasy 5 jackpot from the Michigan Lottery.

The 38-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Fantasy 5 numbers on Oct. 28 – 03-04-09-19-39 – to win the big prize. He bought his winning ticket at Victor’s Market, located at 17104 Quarry Street in Riverview.

“I play Fantasy 5 regularly and pick my own lucky numbers based on some research I do online,” said the player. “The morning after the drawing, I was in my garage having coffee and scanned the ticket with the Lottery app on my phone.

“When I saw the message and confetti on the screen, I dropped my coffee and went running into the house so fast that my shoes came off!”

The player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim his prize. With his winnings, he plans to invest in his retirement.

If you believe you have a gambling problem, you can call 800-270-7117 or text 248-648-3363 for confidential support.