Southfield police want help finding a missing 61-year-old woman

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police are asking for the public to come forward with any information they have about a missing 61-year-old woman.

Loretta Davis-Brazil was last seen in Southfield at 10:14 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. She is described by police as being 5′4′' tall, weighing 197 pounds. She has black and gray hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green fleece jacket, black and blue flower shirt, blue leggings, and black shoes. She walks with a cane and could be carrying a leopard-print tote bag. She does not drive. She uses the bus system for transportation.

Anyone with information should contact Southfield police at 248-796-5500.