18-year-old Grosse Pointe man killed in single-car crash

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. – An 18-year-old Grosse Pointe resident was killed in a single-car crash on Friday night in Grosse Pointe Farms.

The Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety said they responded to the crash around 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 17, in the area of Ridge Road between Moran Road and Lewiston Road.

The crash involved one vehicle driven by a 16-year-old Grosse Pointe teen, with an 18-year-old Grosse Pointe man in the passenger seat.

The Grosse Pointe Farms Department of Public Safety said the vehicle, a 2023 BMW X3, was traveling at high speeds on Ridge Road, according to a witness. The 16-year-old driver lost control of the car, striking a streetlight pole and then a tree, according to officials.

Emergency crews were able to quickly remove the driver who was transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition. The passenger was removed with extraction tools and was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has not been identified.

The crash remains under investigation, in collaboration with Michigan State Police.