38º
Join Insider

Local News

Detroit police want help finding missing 24-year-old man

Michael January last seen on Wednesday Oct. 25

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Missing In Michigan, Detroit, Wayne County
Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old man who went missing in Detroit. (Detroit Police Department)

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Michael January has not been herd from or seen since Wednesday (Oct. 25) at 10 a.m. in the 20000 block of Ferguson Street.

According to his mother, he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Michael JanuaryDetails
Age24
Height5′7″
HairBlack
Weight130 pounds
EyesBrown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

READ: More Missing in Michigan coverage

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter