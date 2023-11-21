Detroit police want help finding missing 24-year-old man

Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a 24-year-old man who went missing in Detroit.

Michael January has not been herd from or seen since Wednesday (Oct. 25) at 10 a.m. in the 20000 block of Ferguson Street.

According to his mother, he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Michael January Details Age 24 Height 5′7″ Hair Black Weight 130 pounds Eyes Brown

Anyone with information should contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct at 313-596-5801 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous. Click here to submit a tip online.

