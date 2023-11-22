Domestic assault suspect accused of trying to drown police officer in St. Clair River

Michigan’s Domestic Violence Hotline is free, anonymous and available 24/7 by calling 866-864-2338 or texting 877-861-0222.

PORT HURON, Mich. – A 27-year-old man is accused of attempted murder after an investigation into a domestic violence incident reportedly ended with a police officer being held underwater Tuesday, Nov. 21.

According to authorities, two officers with the Port Huron Police Department responded to a domestic violence report along the St. Clair River at about 7:40 p.m. When they arrived, police said they saw someone flee the area on foot through tall grass along the river.

One officer pursued the subject and the other assisted the victim. After police said they confirmed an assault took place, the officer went to assist the other pursuing the person.

Police said Malik Lewis was located walking on rocks in the river. After being told he was under arrest for domestic assault, Lewis reportedly made his way to a sandy area and refused to leave the water.

When the first officer attempted to grab Lewis’ wrist, he reportedly grabbed onto the officer and held him underwater until the other officer arrived at the scene. Police said Lewis released the officer and fled on foot, but was taken into custody shortly after.

Lewis was arraigned Wednesday on charges of assault with intent to murder, third-offense domestic violence and assaulting/resisting a police officer. He was charged as a habitual offender. He remains lodged at the St. Clair County Intervention Center.

The Port Huron police officer did not suffer any major injuries during the incident.

