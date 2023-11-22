Woman accused of driving drunk with a gun, rear-ending Port Huron police vehicle

A Port Huron police vehicle was struck by a woman believed to be driving drunk on Nov. 18, 2023.

PORT HURON, Mich. – A 32-year-old woman from Kimball Township was taken into custody Saturday, Nov. 18, after allegedly rear-ending a police cruiser, fleeing the scene and crashing.

According to authorities, the incident happened just after 2 a.m. when a Port Huron police vehicle driving northbound on Pine Grove Avenue was rear-ended by a speeding vehicle.

Police said after the collision, the driver attempted to flee by trying to turn onto Kennelworth Drive, but could not turn correctly “due to their level of intoxication” and left the roadway, struck several street signs, re-entered the road, left the road again, drove through several yards and struck a tree on Woodland Drive.

The driver allegedly ran off on foot but was caught and taken into custody. She was taken to McLaren Port Huron for medical treatment.

Police said they found a handgun in the center console of her vehicle, and while the driver has a concealed weapon permit, her level of intoxication was a violation.

She is facing charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, being intoxicated while carrying a concealed weapon and fleeing the scene of a traffic crash.