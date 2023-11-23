Families gear up for America’s Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Before the floats started rolling down Woodward Thursday morning, families galore were out Wednesday night getting an up-close look at the mobile art pieces as they got into position.

Jola Lindsay, 5, was precise about her favorites.

“I like the Wizard of Oz because it’s one of my favorites and Santa’s sleigh because he brings presents,” said 5-year-old Lindsay.

Hard to fault her logic. Many families have been doing the Wednesday (Nov. 22) night walk and then heading somewhere downtown Detroit for dinner for decades.

Charles Greene’s now adult children and his young grandson Landon were out with him this year.

“We had some years with terrible weather, but it didn’t matter as we came, and these two fussed, but now they’re glad,” said Greene.

The floats always look beautiful, but there’s some extra gloss and sparkle this year. They all look just so vibrant.

Eddie Rumpz, along with his mom, dad, and brother, came to see them for the first time.

“I just like to see what people can build when they put time and effort into it, and tomorrow, when I watch it on TV, I can say, ‘I’ve seen that.’”