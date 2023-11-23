42º
Shoppers, chefs get their last-minute Thanksgiving items ahead of holiday in Detroit

Local 4 asked a few chefs their secrets for the holiday tradition

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

DETROIT – We’ve all been there. You go to start dinner, and you realize you’ve forgotten a key ingredient.

With so many people cooking Thursday on Thanksgiving, many are hitting the stores Wednesday (Nov. 22) night.

People filled stores before closing time to prepare for the family feasts in Metro Detroit.

“Mac n cheese, greens with turkey tails, corn, deviled eggs with shrimp, cranberry sauce, apple pie, yams,” said one woman who had a massive shopping list.

Talk about a shopping list with all the ingredients for the perfect Thanksgiving. But some folks started early.

“My mom and about six of her sisters, we all get together the night before Thanksgiving to do some cooking that way we don’t have to run around too much tomorrow,” said another woman.

“Yeah, I have a long day ahead of me tomorrow,” said a man shopping. “But I cook all the time, so I love it. I love doing it, and I love watching people eat my food.”

Local 4 asked a few chefs their secrets for the holiday tradition.

“Soak it (The turkey), marinate it all night, and put it on at five in the morning,” said a woman. “To cook a perfect turkey, you must cook it on the bottom, cook it upside down so all the juices run to the breast because you don’t want no dry turkey.

Another chef explained the difference between baking a turkey and frying one.

“You fry it with your normal seasonings,” said a man. “You know I can’t tell you all that, but you sear it off with your cajun on top, and there you go. I can’t give away all my secrets, though.”

