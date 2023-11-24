Driver in hit-and-run reportedly fleeing on foot struck by another vehicle on Southfield Freeway

A collision between a pickup and a box truck closed several lanes of the Southfield Freeway on Nov. 24, 2023.

DETROIT – A 49-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries Friday, Nov. 24, when he was hit by a vehicle on the Southfield Freeway.

According to authorities, the incident began at about 12:30 p.m. when the driver of a southbound Ram truck rear-ended a box truck between Warren and Tireman avenues. Police said the driver of the pickup fled on foot, crossed the median and was struck by a northbound vehicle.

He was cited for hit-and-run, failure to stop within assured clear distance and driving without a license.

The driver that struck the man was released from the scene after giving a statement to police.

The area reopened to normal traffic at about 2 p.m.

Michigan State Police are urging people to not cross freeways on foot.