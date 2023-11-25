Authorities seek man accused of stealing Apple Watch, Beats headphones from Hartland phone store

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing items from a Hartland T-Mobile store on Nov. 17, 2023.

HARTLAND, Mich. – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly stole from a T-Mobile store in Hartland.

According to authorities, the man took an Apple Watch and a set of Beats headphones from the store on Nov. 17. The store is located on Highland Road/M-59, just east of US-23.

He is described as standing about 6 feet tall and having a beard. He was seen wearing a flannel shirt, black pants, black boots and a baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440.