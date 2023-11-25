34º
Authorities seek man accused of stealing Apple Watch, Beats headphones from Hartland phone store

Anyone with information is asked to contact Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing items from a Hartland T-Mobile store on Nov. 17, 2023. (WDIV)

HARTLAND, Mich. – The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who reportedly stole from a T-Mobile store in Hartland.

According to authorities, the man took an Apple Watch and a set of Beats headphones from the store on Nov. 17. The store is located on Highland Road/M-59, just east of US-23.

He is described as standing about 6 feet tall and having a beard. He was seen wearing a flannel shirt, black pants, black boots and a baseball cap.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-546-2440.

