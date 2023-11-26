3 teen boys arrested after multiple pursuits in Monroe County

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7738.

DUNDEE, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy and two 17-year-old boys were taken into custody Sunday, Nov. 26 following a police pursuit involving a Jeep stolen out of Port Huron.

According to authorities, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to two suspicious people peeking into vehicles at Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Superstore just before 1:30 a.m. When deputies arrived, a white Jeep was spotted leaving the scene on Dixie Highway.

Authorities said the Jeep wouldn’t pull over and deputies pursued the vehicle westbound onto Albain Road, where they lost sight of it in Ida Township.

Michigan State Police troopers, sheriff’s deputies and an officer with the Dundee Police Department searched for the vehicle, which was spotted driving northbound on US-23.

Before the Dundee police officer caught up to the Jeep, it reportedly crashed while trying to exit at Tecumseh Street. The occupants fled on foot and authorities set up a perimeter before a Michigan State Police K-9 and a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office drone were used to search the area.

The drone was able to locate three subjects near Sherloch Forest Apartments on Rawson Street, roughly half a mile east of the crash.

When approached, they reportedly fled on foot, but by using the drone again, the three teens were located and taken into custody shortly after. The three boys are lodged at the Monroe County Youth Center on numerous charges.

The sheriff’s office said the white Jeep had recently been stolen out of Port Huron.

The investigation remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office at 734-240-7738.