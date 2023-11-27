623-foot freighter carrying 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy runs aground in Detroit River

DETROIT – A 623-foot freighter carrying wheat to Italy ran aground in the Detroit River early Monday morning, according to the United States Coast Guard.

The freighter is carrying 21,000 tons of wheat, and it ran aground at 7:37 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27, outside Belle Isle Anchorage, officials said.

Rescue boats from the U.S. Coast Guard are at the scene, as well as a tugboat from Tug Wisconsin.

No pollution, injuries, or damage has been reported.