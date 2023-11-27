Body found in vents in Macomb Community College building

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A body was found Sunday in the ventilation system of a building on Macomb Community College’s campus in Clinton Township, officials report.

According to college police, the body was discovered on Sunday, Nov. 26 in the vents inside the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts on the college’s center campus, which is located at Hall and Garfield roads. It was unclear who found the body, but police did say it was discovered at night “while looking for the source of a foul odor.”

The identity of the person found has not yet been released, though they were referred to as a male in a police statement. Officials said Monday morning that the identity was being withheld until the person’s family was properly notified.

The circumstances surrounding the person’s death were not immediately clear Monday morning. Authorities said the investigation is still early, but they do not believe there was any foul play.

“There is no reason to suspect foul play,” said William Leavens, Macomb College police chief. “At this point, it is important to remember that this an ongoing investigation, with the goal to understand the circumstances ... Our deepest condolences go out to his family.”

No additional information was available as of this writing. New details will be shared here on ClickOnDetroit and on Local 4 News.