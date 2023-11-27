Officials hold big event to reveal details of upcoming NFL Draft in downtown Detroit

DETROIT – The countdown is officially on, as we’re 150 days from the NFL Draft being held in downtown Detroit.

Officials held a big event on Monday (Nov. 27) and revealed some new details of what they believe could be the biggest event in the city since the 2006 Super Bowl.

The action will be less spread out, unlike other recent NFL hosts. Hart Plaza and Campus Martius will be the center of some draft-related events. But if folks can’t make it downtown, there will also be engagement in the neighborhoods.

“We are going to welcome America into the city of Detroit,” said Mayor Mike Duggan. “We have been preparing for a year and a half, and Detroit will be ready.”

In 150 days, Detroit will be under the national spotlight for the draft.

“People who have only read about Detroit, the national newspapers will get a chance to see the beauty for themselves,” Duggan said.

City and county officials, along with community stakeholders, gathered at Ford Field to preview what’s in store for the draft, particularly for Metro Detroiters, including activities such as youth football clinics.

“We are going to make sure our own community is a part of this draft,” Duggan said.

With hundreds of thousands of people expected in the city, Detroit businesses want to cash in, including the owner of The Kitchen by Cooking with Que, Quiana Broden, who is bidding to participate in some draft-related events.

“The goal is for me to be just around town, so if something is going on, we will be part of the action,” said Broden.

Detroit police and fire say they will be prepared to handle the crowds.

“You name it, we’ve been able to deliver on some very successful events,” said Detroit police Chief James White. “We’re pulling all of that in the deployment strategies, the officers that you will see a significant number of officers that you will not see.”

“We are going to do a little fine-tuning in the next couple of months,” said Detroit Fire Department Chief Percy Allen III. “We will be 100% prepared and ready to go.”

The event was a reminder of how far the draft is away. The NFL draft is set for April 25 through 27.

As we get closer, we will learn more about the experience for Metro Detroiters and visitors, like new hotels and restaurants to put the city’s best foot forward.