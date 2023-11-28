Eastpointe police seeks missing 22-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police in Eastpointe are looking for a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing by her guardian.
According to authorities, Nila Holliday was last seen Nov. 11 at about noon when she left to meet with an unknown man. Police said she does not have a phone and has not been in contact with anyone since she left.
Police said Holliday suffers from mental illness and cognitive impairment.
|Nila Holliday
|Details
|Age
|22 years old
|Height
|5 feet, 2 inches
|Weight
|121 pounds
|Clothing
|Last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jean shorts, black and white gym shoes
|Misc.
|Has a mole on her face under her eye
Anyone who has seen Nila Holliday or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-8957.
More: Missing in Michigan