29º
Join Insider

Local News

Eastpointe police seeks missing 22-year-old woman with cognitive impairment

Dane Kelly, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Eastpointe, Macomb County, Missing In Michigan
Nila Holliday (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. – Police in Eastpointe are looking for a 22-year-old woman who was reported missing by her guardian.

According to authorities, Nila Holliday was last seen Nov. 11 at about noon when she left to meet with an unknown man. Police said she does not have a phone and has not been in contact with anyone since she left.

Police said Holliday suffers from mental illness and cognitive impairment.

Nila HollidayDetails
Age22 years old
Height5 feet, 2 inches
Weight121 pounds
ClothingLast seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black jean shorts, black and white gym shoes
Misc.Has a mole on her face under her eye

Anyone who has seen Nila Holliday or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Eastpointe Police Department at 586-445-8957.

More: Missing in Michigan

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dane Kelly is a digital producer who has been covering various Michigan news stories since 2017.

email