Burger Breakdown: Tommy’s Bar in Detroit exceeds expectations on best burger hunt

The next round of Local 4's Burger Breakdown covers Tommy's Bar in Detroit. We're on the hunt for the best burger in Metro Detroit, and we're bringing you along.

Like you, we’re sick of these “top 10 burgers” lists put out by every news organization and their mother. That’s why Carmichael Cruz and I, Cassidy Johncox, are putting our arteries at risk as we taste our way through the burgers of Southeast Michigan.

Together, we’re going to try every burger we possibly can to narrow down the best of the best of Metro Detroit. And we’re taking you along for the ride.

Our first stop was at Miller’s Bar in Dearborn, and our second was at Grey Ghost in Detroit. Our third stop brings us near Detroit’s riverfront.

Next stop: Tommy’s Detroit Bar & Grill

Tommy’s may be conveniently located just around the corner from our news station, but that’s not why it’s on our list. Apart from being a longtime favorite for Detroit sports fans attending games downtown, the bar has significant ties to Detroit and U.S. history.

Situated on 3rd Avenue near Congress Street, Tommy’s bar was heavily involved in the Prohibition era, serving as a hangout and important loading place for the Purple Gang as they moved illegal liquor through the city. (It is estimated that as much as 70% of all illegal liquor smuggled through the U.S. amid the Prohibition first passed through Detroit.)

Beneath the building -- which was built in 1840 and reportedly rebuilt decades later -- are tunnels and secret doors and rooms that were used by mobsters and patrons. There was even an underground casino operating beneath the pub, and an escape tunnel that could be used during a raid.

Even before the 1920s and ‘30s, the tunnels beneath the building were used in the 1800s as part of the Underground Railroad, which helped to safely move enslaved people toward freedom. Watch our old feature on Tommy’s down below.

Today, the bar and grill is just that: A relatively small and cozy, modern dive bar that feels familiar and uncomplicated, despite its rich history. Yet, it’s that rich history that brought us to their burgers.

We simply ordered two cheeseburgers, and that’s what we got. The burgers cost $7.50, came only with the burger, bun, and cheese, and did not come with fries. The menu says all burgers are made from “fresh ground chuck from Detroit’s Eastern Market,” and they’re “cooked well done unless otherwise specified.”

We stopped by during a rare lunch break, and were served pretty quickly. We didn’t tell anyone where we were from (and we don’t plan to), but we did attach little microphones to our shirts so we could record our reactions while eating.

To spare you from the gross chewing sounds, we’ve written out the conversation for you to read, instead. Here’s how it went.

A cheeseburger at Tommy's Detroit Bar and Grill in Downtown Detroit (Carmichael Cruz/WDIV)

Chewing the fat

Testing. One-two-three. Are we good to go? Good.

Carmichael: I already took my bite. Laughs. You take your bite.

Cassidy: Chews for a minute with a surprised look on my face. Mmmm. Hang on. This is really good.

Carmichael: I know! I was not expecting that. There is a really nice crispiness on the bun. It is a delicious bun.

Cassidy: This burger reminds me of my mom’s burger, in terms of the flavor. Feels really familiar to me. Tastes like home.

Carmichael: There is a very unique flavor in the patty itself that I’m trying to put my finger on. Reads menu. Oh, special house seasoning. Hm. The seasoning is really coming through.

Cassidy: Probably incorrectly speculates what spices might be present. Man, I really like this. It is sort of greasy on the hands, but that’s because it’s buttery -- not because it’s actual grease, and I love that.

Cassidy: Your burger’s super pink; mine’s lightly pink, but it’s perfect.

Carmichael: Yeah, it’s cooked perfectly. And the burgers have been sitting here while we talked for a while, and they’re holding up so well.

Cassidy: Yes, seriously. This is, by far (and so far) the most perfect bun.

We chew and nod in unison.

Carmichael: Best bun so far.

Cassidy: Best bun so far.

Carmichael: The burger itself is good, but the bun is just the part that shines.

Cassidy: The bun really makes the whole thing. The cheese is also good and melty -- though I like it melted more. It’s melted but intact.

Carmichael: I like the cheese this way. I’m surprised I like this burger so much because I don’t usually like bigger patties, but this one is so good. It’s a thick patty like you’d make at home, since most people aren’t making themselves smash burgers.

Carmichael: There aren’t any vegetables or anything, either. It’s literally just bun, burger, cheese, and probably a s*** ton of butter. Laughs. I think that’s why it’s so good.

Cassidy: Yes! I don’t think adding an onion or something would’ve added anything to this burger. I don’t think it needs anything -- and that’s special to say. That it’s good as is. It doesn’t even need the ketchup I added midway through ... actually, it’s better without the ketchup.

More chewing. More trying to figure out what the spices are.

Carmichael: The bun has a crispiness because it was on the griddle, and the burger also has that crispiness. So, there’s the softness of the burger and the bun, but when it gets to the edge, it’s nice and crunchy.

Cassidy: This is my ideal texture for a burger. Soft with some crispiness. I love the varying textures, specifically with the bun. It’s perfectly crispy, but also pillowy soft. When you press on it, it springs right back up.

Carmichael: When comparing this to Grey Ghost, for instance, which is a really good but really saucy burger, this one isn’t saucy at all, yet the flavors are still coming through. And you’re not missing any of the add-ons or anything.

Cassidy: It is hard to compare, because the burger at Grey Ghost is so specific, with its dill sauce that complements, but sort of overpowers, the flavor of the burger. Whereas here, you’re just getting the burger.

Carmichael: But that’s a sign of a really good burger. You literally don’t need to add anything.

Chef walks by and asks how we’re doing, how we like it.

Carmichael: Please: What is the seasoning in the burger? It is so good. Unless it’s a secret, you don’t have to tell me. Laughs.

Chef: Well, the flavor’s kind of classic. The one thing we do, that I think is a little different, is we put A.1. Steak Sauce in it, so that might be where you’re getting a lot of primary flavor from. But the rest of it’s pretty traditional seasoning.

We won’t share any more details to preserve the mystery. But we graciously thank the kind chef for talking with us.

Carmichael: You know what, now that he said that, I taste it. It’s sort of soy sauce-y.

Cassidy: It really amps up the umami, and rounds out the burger’s flavor profile. If I were making burgers at home, I’d do my best to add ingredients to create that type of flavor profile.

Carmichael: It’s kind of reminding me of a Bolognese sauce, which is why I kept thinking the spices might be Italian. What’s in that sauce creates that umami hit, which is what this burger is. It’s giving umami! That should be the headline. Laughs.

Cassidy: Tommy’s is giving umamis!

Overall rating

It’s important to note that we’re still establishing a baseline, being only a few taste tests in, but we will say that where burgers fall on our grading scale is becoming clearer and clearer. Still, the first few ratings we’re providing are preliminary and might get changed down the road.

For Tommy’s: We really enjoyed eating the burgers, liked the flavor a lot, and absolutely loved the bun (which the chef told us is brioche). The overall burger didn’t surpass our Grey Ghost experience, but still ranked above Miller’s Bar in Dearborn.

For now, our ratings are as follows (on a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the best):

Carmichael’s rating : 7.9

Cassidy’s rating: 7.6

A cheeseburger at Tommy's Detroit Bar and Grill in Downtown Detroit (Carmichael Cruz/WDIV)

Stay tuned for our next Burger Breakdown -- we’re venturing over to Redcoat Tavern!

Why are we doing this?

After trying countless hamburgers in our lives, we are on the hunt for the very best burger Metro Detroit has to offer. We’re selecting restaurants from viewer submissions, the most common “top burger” lists, and from our own lists, and tasting them all to see which is really the greatest.

When asking viewers where the best Metro Detroit burger is, we received over 600 responses. While we can’t try 600 burgers (I don’t think we’d survive), we’re going to get through as many as we can.

In short, we’re on the hunt for the moment when we can say: “Now, that’s the best burger I’ve ever had,” and we’re reporting on what we find. We’re both huge lovers of food, cooking, and the social scene, and we’re frequently trying new food and places throughout Southeast Michigan.

This journey will take us to many different restaurants that cater to different budgets. While we can’t get to every Metro Detroit restaurant and burger, we aren’t excluding any specific type of establishment from our search -- save for chains that aren’t specifically local.

As we hunt for the very best burger around, we will stop in at some dives, some higher-end spots, and everything in between. Our criteria will be the same for everyone, and we won’t be rating the more expensive burgers higher for any reason -- they’ll be graded for their quality and value just the same.

A deeper look at Tommy’s

