Crashes up in Metro Detroit: These intersections saw the most collisions

Photo by Etienne Delorieux on Unsplash. Cropped.

Vehicle crashes in Southeast Michigan rose from 2021 to 2021, according to the latest annual report put out by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments.

According to the SEMCOG report, vehicle crashes increased by 3% in 2022 compared to 2021.

There were nearly 129,000 crashes recorded on the roads of Metro Detroit in 2022, the report says. A total of 450 people died in those crashes, which is a 5% increase from 2021 -- that’s also higher than pre-pandemic figures.

The new report identified the intersections that experience the most frequent crashes -- here are the top five (which include four roundabouts):

Farmington Hills: 14 Mile Road West at Orchard Lake Road. Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 114. Number of crashes in 2022: 65. Sterling Heights: 18 1/2 Mile Road at South M-53/Van Dyke ramp. Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 112.8. Number of crashes in 2022: 79. Ann Arbor: State Street South at Ellsworth Road West. Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 99.6. Number of crashes in 2022: 96. Commerce Township: North M-5 (Pontiac Trail N) at Martin Parkway. Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 97.8. Number of crashes in 2022: 84. Utica: Van Dyke Avenue at East M-59. Average number of yearly crashes 2018-2022: 73. Number of crashes in 2022: 73.

