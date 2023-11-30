Here’s why closest fire crew didn’t rush to Fillmore after crash into box office in downtown Detroit

DETROIT – Local 4 has learned more information about why the closest fire engine didn’t respond when an SUV crashed into The Fillmore in downtown Detroit.

We reported on Tuesday that Detroit Fire Engine 1 refused the call right around the corner, so another crew responded from further away.

We all believe that when a call comes into a crew of firefighters, they drop everything and go. But, when a woman driving the SUV crashed into The Fillmore box office on Monday (Nov. 27), Detroit Engine 1 said they were filling out paperwork and refused the call.

Dispatch did not know an engine so close by was out of service.

Detroit Fire Department policy states that paperwork should be completed at the run they were just on and not take themselves out of service, which is now under investigation.

However, reporting that a Detroit fire crew so close by did not go to a crash left the impression there was a significant delay in the total response.

The Detroit Fire Department says it was not given a chance to explain its situation.

“I am pretty disappointed that you guys did not do more research with the fire department and let us respond,” said Detroit Fire Department Commissioner Chuck Simms. “Secondly, I want to emphasize that we had an ambulance on the scene in about four minutes, and we had fire companies on the scene in seven minutes. They carry water and extraction tools as well.”

Simms continued:

“An engine was in route, they just didn’t have the one that was a couple of blocks away. But, as I said, we are doing an internal investigation on that.”

DFD said when those on the scene determined there was no fire, the next engine called to The Fillmore was told to turn around and was not needed.

There was a fire squad truck with water at The Fillmore in case the SUV or The Fillmore caught on fire.

If Detroit Engine 1 was out of service, DFD says they don’t go even though a vehicle crashed into the building so close to them.

“While they were busy on their paperwork, there were other people that were responding priority one to the scene, and we had fire personnel on scene within minutes,” said David Lavally of the Detroit Fire Department.

As of Wednesday night, the matter remains under investigation to see if Detroit Engine 1 broke any violations or policies within the department.