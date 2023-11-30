What’s Going Around: Lots of people are feeling sick right now as winter illnesses take hold

Here’s our weekly round-up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals.

“COVID is still presenting itself across the region,” said MinuteClinic nurse practitioner Deborah ‘Micki’ Bailey. “We’re seeing primarily URI and a few cases of Flu as well Flu A as well.”

Wayne County – Covid, influenza, colds, sore throats, sinus infections, viral croup.

Dr. Christopher Loewe -- Ascension St. John Hospital

“COVID-19 and Influenza are back in town. It’s not too late to get vaccinated. We are starting to see the numbers increase so now is the time to get protected for the worse of the season. Ideally if you get vaccinated right now you’ll still be protected for most of December. Some symptoms to look out for are fever, cough, runny nose and a sore throat.”

Dr. Tiffney Widner -- Children’s Hospital of Michigan pediatrician

“This is about the time you start to see the viruses pop up from Thanksgiving. Three to five days after exposure is when you’d see symptoms – and we’re probably seeing that now. Lots of upper respiratory viruses -- everybody has colds. Some are testing positive for COVID and flu. Also, the asthmatics and allergic kids who are triggered by cold temperatures are being affected by the cold weather.”

Dr. Jayna Gardner-Gray -- Emergency Department, Henry Ford Hospital Detroit

“We have been seeing a spike in complications of diabetic diseases. When the holiday season comes, people tend to be less restrictive with their diets, so we are seeing the extremes of that in our Emergency Departments and ICUs.”

OAKLAND COUNTY – COVID, influenza, strep throat, RSV, stomach viruses, bronchitis.

Dr. Steven McGraw -- Chair of Emergency Medicine, Ascension Providence Hospital, Novi & Southfield Campus

“The amount of COVID-19 cases seems to be increasing, but those that are vaccinated are doing very well. RSV and Influenza are increasing as well. It’s not too late to get the vaccines. And people should make certain kids are vaccinated for their childhood shots as well. We are still seeing patients with the stomach flu which is a reminder that everyone should wash their hands as much as necessary. If one is ill with fever, stay home from work and school and they should wash their hands even more!”

Dr. Rena Daiza -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Bloomfield Twp.

“Acute sick symptoms are on the rise. This includes COVID-19, influenza and strep throat. It is important for people to optimize preventive measures, stay well hydrated, get plenty of rest and take care of mental health. Vaccines are available for both COVID-19 and the flu and can lessen sick symptoms. As a reminder, wear a mask or stay home if you are sick. Free home tests are still available for COVID-19. "

Emergency Department, Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital

“We are seeing flu-like symptoms, some COVID-19 and a lot of respiratory illnesses.”

WASHTENAW COUNTY – RSV, respiratory illnesses, COVID, influenza.

Dr. Marisa Louie

Medical Director of Children’s Emergency Services, Michigan Medicine

“RSV has arrived to the area. We are seeing many patients with it as well as a bump in other infectious, mostly respiratory illnesses. Very likely linked to the Thanksgiving holiday with travel.”

Dr. Brad Uren -- Clinical Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Michigan Medicine

“We are seeing some more COVID and other URIs still this week. Not much GI illness this week. Few slips and falls from the icy weather.”

Washtenaw County Health Department

“Influenza cases in Washtenaw County residents appear to be increasing. Most Influenza cases being reported in Washtenaw County are Influenza A. Sporadic cases of Influenza B are being reported. Flu-related hospitalizations of Washtenaw residents are currently at low levels. Sporadic hospitalizations are being reported.”

MONROE COUNTY – Respiratory illnesses, COVID.

Dr. Spencer Johnson, DO, FACEP -- ProMedica Monroe Regional Hospital – Medical Director, Emergency Center

“We are seeing a strong increase in respiratory illness. This is pretty typical for this time of year. COVID has increased slight but has not reached a concerning threshold. Influenza so far has also not been seen in increasing frequency. Trauma has most certainly leveled off, but we still are seeing a fair amount of strokes, heart attacks, overdoses, and other complex issues.”

MACOMB COUNTY – Respiratory infections, Covid, RSV, colds, coughs, stomach viruses.

Dr. Stanley Materka -- Emergency physician at McLaren Macomb

“While not testing positive for the flu, RSV, or COVID-19, a viral upper respiratory infection causing symptoms of cough, congestion, and slight fever. There has been a noticeable increase in both pediatric and adult patients testing positive for RSV, symptomized by a persistent cough. Patients continue to present with nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea caused by viral gastroenteritis.”

Dr. Dhairya Kiri -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Richmond

“We are seeing a significant increase in respiratory infections including COVID-19/RSV and the common cold after Thanksgiving. Patients are also presenting with lingering coughs after their viral infections. We have also seen an uptick in gout flare-ups over the past few days.”

Dr. Maria Samuel -- Primary Care Physician, Henry Ford Medical Center Sterling Heights

“There has been more COVID-19 and some influenza in addition to other viral respiratory infections. We have also seen prolonged coughs from viruses and sinus infections. Immunization is highly recommended to prevent prolonged illness, hospitalization and complications.”

LIVINGSTON COUNTY -- Respiratory illnesses, COVID, RSV, influenza.