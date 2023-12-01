Bills expanding voting rights in Michigan signed into law

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed a series of bills into law that aim to expand voting rights in the state, from increasing opportunities for people to register to vote to improving efficiency on election night.

She signed the 23 bills in Detroit on Thursday (Nov. 30), a city that was the center of voter rights controversy in November 2020, at the NAACP Detroit Branch, an organization that has a rich history of being on the front lines of voter rights.

Whitmer explained the choice of where the bills would be signed.

“Especially when you think about communities that historically barriers on them: younger voters, voters of color, voters who struggle to make ends meet, who getting time off now they have nine days before the election,” said Whitmer.

The bills, now laws, address artificial intelligence (A.I.) and misinformation. Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) said Michigan is the fifth state in the country to pass those types of laws.

“So, what these bills do is require disclaimers and disclosure of all media that is used in connection election communications that involve artificial intelligence so that voters have access to that information and intake whatever they’re seeing appropriately,” said Benson. “It also criminalizes the use of deep fakes and other types of A.I.”

Another highlight was pre-registering 16-year-olds to vote, so when they turn 18, they will automatically be registered.

“What was happening in our offices was that they automatically registered to vote, but only if they were of age, but when most people get their licenses, 16, the automatic voter registration policy passed right by, and now this is more inclusive and way to ensure that everyone is able to be automatically registered,” Benson said.

After thanking the governor and legislators, Detroit branch NAACP president Rev. Dr. Wendell Anthony had a message for the community.

“Now it is time for the people to take their soles to the polls and vote like their lives depended on it because they do,” said Anthony.