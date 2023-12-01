Group of Ford engineers carry on 22-year tradition in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. – A group of Ford engineers has carried on a 22-year tradition of volunteering at Vista Maria in Dearborn Heights. The organization helps children who are abused and neglected.

Putting ribbons on pews or hanging a wreath may seem simple, but to Vista Maria and the families they support, it gives them the holiday experience they thought they wouldn’t have because of tough times.

They have 75 youth living on their 37-acre campus and approximately 200 other children they support with their foster care program.

“They’re not able to go out and visit a parade or go to a shopping mall and see all the extra decorations,” said CEO Megan Zambiasi.

That’s where Ford engineer Todd Soper comes in. He finds joy in volunteering for Vista Maria every year.

“It started out with a gentleman named Anthony Sanatori,” said Soper. “He kind of led the group, and after seven years, he moved on to planning, and I kind of took it over, so this the 22nd year, actually.”

Soper doesn’t do it alone; other engineers from the company join him.

“Most of the guys that are in the group and most of the women are people that I’ve worked with in the past in one shape or form, and they keep coming back, and we get new faces,” Soper said.

Together, they decorate inside and outside the property as part of Ford Volunteer Corp.

“Ford allows you 16 hours or two days a year to volunteer with different organizations around the community,” Soper said.

Zambiasi can’t be happier because these engineers are the longest serving volunteer group they have.

“I think just that dedication to our kids and families and for me personally, I think that when you take your time that we have that kind of community support, it just means the world to us,” said Zambiasi.

Zambiasi believes it is a full-circle moment the organization is grateful to have.

“This was Henry Ford’s land previously, so the Ford family has been part of Vista Maria for a very long time and to have all of the employees take part of that and volunteer it’s just a fabulous thing,” Zambiasi said.

Click here for more information on volunteering opportunities at Vista Maria.