DETROIT – One person is dead, and another was injured after being hit by a car on Detroit’s west side.

The incident occurred on Friday (Dec. 2) on Greenfield Road and West Chicago.

Detroit police say the driver hit the two people and then took off.

Officials say a man died from his injuries, and the woman was in serious condition.

Police are looking for a dark-colored vehicle.

This is a breaking news story, and updates will be posted as they become available.