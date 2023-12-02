Epiphany Studios in Pontiac holds open house, holiday sale

PONTIAC, Mich. – Epiphany Studios is hosting live glassblowing demonstrations, workshops, and offering discounts at their holiday open house and sale.

The event is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 and Sunday, Dec. 3. Master glass artist April Wagner and her team will lead glassblowing demonstrations and host DIY workshops throughout the weekend.

For $115 people can make icicle ornaments on Saturday or a glass snowman on Sunday. Participants will pick their colors, sit at the glassblowing bench and use the tools themselves. People interested in the workshop can sign up online at epiphanyglass.com/workshops/.

Open house guests can explore the gallery and purchase handmade glass gifts and sculptures. From now until Dec. 31, Epiphany will offer bonuses. Spend $200 and receive a $20 gift card, spend $500 and receive a $50 gift card, spend $1000 and receive a $100 gift card.

Epiphany is also partnering with Michigan Humane to offer animal-themed glass art. A portion of the proceeds from each sale benefits Michigan Humane.

Epiphany Studios is located at 770 Orchard Lake Rd. Pontiac, MI 48341.

December holiday workshop schedule:

Dec. 1 - Glass Icicle (4 pm to 8 pm)

Dec. 2 - Glass Snowman (10 am to 4 pm)

Dec. 3 - Glass Icicle (10 am to 6 pm)

Dec. 7 - Glass Snowman (6 pm to 9 pm)

Dec. 9 - Glass Icicle (10 am to 3 pm)

Dec. 16 - Glass Snowman (10 am to 3 pm)

Dec. 23 - Glass Icicle (10 am to 3 pm)

Dec. 30 - Glass Snowman (10 am to 3 pm)

