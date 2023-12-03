43º
Oprah surprises Detroit family after their version of ‘The Color Purple’ scene goes viral

Megan Woods, Reporter

Tags: Detroit, Wayne County, Community, Oprah Winfrey

DETROIT – A Detroit family’s talent caught the attention of the legendary Oprah Winfrey.

Oprah discovered mom Kenya White and her two daughters, Robin “Rosie” McKee and A’Blesyn Davis, through social media. It led to an unforgettable moment that the family never expected.

Local 4 met 8-year-old Rosie last year when we covered her viral depictions of Black historic figures, but she also portrays major Black culture moments.

Rosie is a big Halle Bailey fan and was excited to see “The Color Purple” remake trailer. So the family did their own version of the movie’s iconic table scene. That video now has more than 294,000 likes on Instagram alone, including a like and comment from Oprah.

The award-winning talk show host, actress, and media executive personally invited them to “The Color Purple” movie premiere in Los Angeles.

Detroit designer Alexandra B. is designing A’Blesyn Davis’ and Rosie’s outfits for the purple carpet at the upcoming premiere.

