Authorities seek owner of boat found washed up on Lake St. Clair

CLAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a boat that washed ashore in its titular Great Lake.

According to authorities, the boat was found washed up Tuesday, Nov. 28, just north of Munchies Bay, near Lake Drive in Clay Township. The sheriff’s office said The 22-foot Baja has seen better days and has not run in quite a while.

It reportedly was found sporting a molded red cover and signs it was on a trailer until recently.

Anyone who recognizes the boat or has any information is asked to contact the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office at 810-987-1723.