Madison Heights police seek possible victims in criminal sexual conduct case

Police in Madison Heights are seeking potential victims tied to an ongoing criminal sexual conduct investigation involving minors.

A man named Barron Dukes has been charged with five felonies stemming from allegations he contacted a 12-year-old on social media, requesting explicit photos and sending explicit photos of himself.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a first degree criminal sexual conduct charge, along with multiple other charges related to computer crimes and possession of child sexually abusive material.

Dukes is currently in custody in Macomb County Jail on unrelated charges.

The Madison Heights Police Department believes that there may be other victims from this individual and is seeking the public’s help in identifying potential victims. If you have any information, contact Detective Sergeant Hartunian at 248-837-2737 or the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.