Michigan Lottery: Wayne County player claims $1M prize on ticket bought in Livonia

A Wayne County woman won a $1 million Lotto 47 jackpot using a special set of lottery numbers she has been playing for more than 20 years!

The lucky 63-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, matched the winning Lotto 47 numbers on Oct. 28: 02-05-08-10-17-29. She bought her winning ticket at Baas Mini Mart, located at 31301 Five Mile Road in Livonia.

“I play Lotto 47 every week using the special set of lottery numbers that I’ve been playing for more than 20 years,” said the player. “I check my tickets every morning after the drawing, and when I saw I matched all the numbers, all I could do was stand there in shock. I’ve been waiting until I got the check to tell my family and friends, because I still don’t believe it’s real. It’s been two weeks and I still can’t wrap my head around it!”

The lucky player recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the big prize. She chose to receive her prize as a one-time lump sum payment of about $693,000, rather than annuity payments for the full amount. With her winnings, she plans to pay bills, share with her family, and then save the remainder for retirement.

---> Related: Michigan Lottery: Woman claims $1M jackpot on scratch off game