Michigan Lottery: Clarkston man wins $25K a year for life on Thanksgiving

Winning ticket bought in online

Ken Haddad, Digital Managing Editor

An Oakland County man is feeling extra thankful this holiday season after winning $25,000 a year for life from the Michigan Lottery on Thanksgiving.

Bruce Quigley, 54, won the big prize when his Lucky For Life ticket matched the five white balls drawn on Nov. 23: 07-25-33-43-44. He bought his winning ticket online at MichiganLottery.com.

“I have a Lucky for Life online subscription so that I never miss a draw,” said Quigley. “The morning after the drawing, I checked my email while me and my wife were drinking coffee and I saw an email from the Lottery that I had never seen before.

“I logged in to my Lottery account and saw $390,000 pending, but I wasn’t sure how I had won it, so I thought it was some sort of joke. I told my wife: ‘I think we may have won the Lottery, but I’m not sure.’ After looking around on the website, I realized I had won $25,000 a year for life on Lucky for Life and that’s when I said to my wife: ‘We really did win the Lottery!’ It was the best Thanksgiving ever!”

Quigley visited Lottery headquarters recently to claim his prize. He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum payment of $390,000, rather than annuity payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life, whichever is greater. He plans to save his winnings for retirement.

“Winning this prize provides a nice financial cushion for retirement, and I feel very grateful to have won,” said Quigley.

