SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are asking for the public’s help in locating Sherita Strickland, a missing 15-year-old girl.

Sherita Strickland Details Age 15 years old Height 5 feet, 7 inches Weight 220 pounds Clothing Last seen wearing a long green jacket with white fur on the hood, black leggings and rainbow-color boots

Anyone who has seen Sherita Strickland or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Southfield Police Department at 248-796-5500.