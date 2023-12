LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. – A Canton man who called an Uber to elude police is in custody.

Deputies deployed a drone to find him hiding behind a trailer on Wednesday (Dec. 6). They later saw a vehicle pick him up.

Deputies stopped the car, which turned out to be the Uber he ordered. Officials say that the driver had no knowledge of what was happening.

The 35-year-old man was taken into custody, and he faces several charges, including drunk driving.