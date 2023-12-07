Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $160K at local bar

A Lake Orion man ‘just about lost it’ when he won a $160,405 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Jackpot Slots Fast Cash game.

Rodd Cunningham, 49, bought his winning ticket on Nov. 27 at Old Detroit Bar and Grille, located at 741 South Lapeer Road in Lake Orion.

“I was at my local bar and bought two Fast Cash tickets,” said Cunningham. “One was a non-winning ticket, and I thought the other was too, but I didn’t have my glasses on, so I scanned them both on the app to be safe.

“When I scanned the second ticket and the prize amount of $160,405 came up on the screen, I just about lost it! Within a few minutes, everyone in the bar knew and was celebrating with me. It was such a fun experience!”

Cunningham recently visited Lottery headquarters to claim the prize. With his winnings, he plans to complete some home improvements and then save the remainder.