38º
Join Insider

Local News

New 3.5-year labor contract ratified by UAW at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network

UAW bargaining unit employees will return to work by Dec. 7

Brandon Carr, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Blue Cross Blue Shield, UAW, Michigan, UAW Talks 2023, Detroit, Business
A new 3.5-year Master Labor Agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, and the United Auto Workers (UAW) has been ratified by employees during a vote.

A new 3.5-year Master Labor Agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, and the United Auto Workers (UAW) has been ratified by employees during a vote.

The vote for ratification, which occurred on Tuesday (Dec. 5) and Wednesday (Dec. 6), covers approximately 1,360 BCBS and Blue Care Network employees represented by the UAW which runs from Sept. 1, 2023, through May 1, 2027.

The UAW bargaining unit employees will return to work by Dec. 7 unless otherwise instructed by their leader.

Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Brandon Carr is a digital content producer for ClickOnDetroit and has been with WDIV Local 4 since November 2021. Brandon is the 2015 Solomon Kinloch Humanitarian award recipient for Community Service.

email

twitter