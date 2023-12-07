New 3.5-year labor contract ratified by UAW at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network

A new 3.5-year Master Labor Agreement between Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, Blue Care Network, and the United Auto Workers (UAW) has been ratified by employees during a vote.

The vote for ratification, which occurred on Tuesday (Dec. 5) and Wednesday (Dec. 6), covers approximately 1,360 BCBS and Blue Care Network employees represented by the UAW which runs from Sept. 1, 2023, through May 1, 2027.

The UAW bargaining unit employees will return to work by Dec. 7 unless otherwise instructed by their leader.