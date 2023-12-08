38º
Central Michigan University alum killed in UNLV school shooting

Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, was identified as one 3 faculty members killed

Jacqueline Francis, Reporter

One of the victims in the University of Nevada Las Vegas shooting was a graduate of Central Michigan University.

Cha Jan “Jerry” Chang, 64, was identified as one of three faculty members killed in the shooting. A fourth faculty member was injured.

Chang received a Master’s Degree in Computer Science from CMU in 1986, according to his online resume. The 64-year-old has been an instructor at the UNLV Business School since 2001.

Closer to home, Michigan State University students repainted the rock on campus in a show of support for the UNLV community.

The MSU campus had a school shooting in February 2023. On the rock, students wrote, “How many more? UNLV Strong.”

