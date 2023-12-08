Live stream: Oxford school shooter faces sentencing hearing, victim impact statements

The sentencing hearing for the Oxford High School shooter is planned for Friday. Here’s what to know.

The shooter has since pleaded guilty to 24 felony charges, including first-degree murder and terrorism causing death. A sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin on Friday, Dec. 8, and the shooter faces the possibility of life in prison without the chance for parole.

Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. You can watch it live in the video player above.

---> Full coverage of the Oxford High School shooting case

Survivors, victims, and others impacted by the shooting will be allowed to give victim impact statements during the hearing. Because of that, the hearing could last hours, days, or even weeks -- depending on how many people speak.

How to watch the sentencing hearing live

Local 4 will have live coverage streaming on Local 4+ all day, including during court breaks. You can live stream Local 4+ right here on ClickOnDetroit, or you can download the smart TV app for free, just search WDIV in your Apple TV, Roku or Amazon app store.

The hearing is expected to last at least several hours, possibly into the following Monday.

---> Oxford shooting: Timeline of events leading up to shooter’s sentencing