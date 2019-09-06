Check out the 3 most popular spots in Detroit's Hubbard-Richard neighborhood

Looking to uncover all that Hubbard-Richard has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a slider emporium to a longtime grocer to a tamale-centric eatery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Hubbard-Richard, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Green Dot Stables

Photo: Livia G./Yelp

Topping the list is New American spot and bar Green Dot Stables. Located at 2200 W. Lafayette Blvd., it's the most popular business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 1,818 reviews on Yelp.

One of two locations (the other is in Lansing), this eatery's menu includes more than two dozen types of sliders and five selections of fries, along with soups, salads and desserts. Its bar offers beer, wine and cocktails.

2. Honey Bee La Colmena

Photo: Owen r./Yelp

Next up is grocery store and Mexican spot Honey Bee La Colmena, at 2443 Bagley St. With 4.5 stars out of 219 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Open since 1956, this neighborhood staple offers fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood and deli goods, as well as such staples as canned and frozen goods and a large selection of Latino products.

3. Tamaleria Nuevo Leon

Photo: Junho c./Yelp

Mexican spot Tamaleria Nuevo Leon is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, at 2669 Vernor Highway, 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews.

Its menu centers on tamales that are available in pork, beef and chicken all days of the week, supplemented by cheese and jalepenos, beans and sweet (pineapple and raisins) versions on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.