Check out the 3 top spots in Detroit's Southwest neighborhood

Visiting Southwest Detroit, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? Get to know this Detroit neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a Mexican restaurant to a pizza place.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Southwest Detroit, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Taqueria El Rey

Photo: RODRIGO T./Yelp

Topping the list is Mexican spot and beer bar Taqueria El Rey, which offers seafood and more. Located at 4730 W. Vernor Highway, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 357 reviews on Yelp.

Expect tortas, barbecue chicken, ribs, quesadillas and shrimp cocktail on the menu. Try the shrimp burger with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, avocado and served with fries. Or indulge in the big burrito, which is a flour tortilla filled with a choice of meat, rice, beans, onions, cilantro, salsa and cheese.

2. Duly's Place

PHOTO: JUSTIN A./YELP

Next up is diner Duly's Place, situated at 5458 W. Vernor Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 133 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Duly's Place serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. Enjoy a plate of two eggs, potatoes, bacon and pancakes for breakfast. Stopping in later in the day? Grab a cheeseburger or hot dogs paired with a plate of French fries covered in chili and cheese.

3. PizzaPlex

Photo: NADIA B./Yelp

Cocktail and wine bar PizzaPlex, which offers pizza and more, is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4458 Vernor Highway, 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews.

Choose from a menu of pizzas, sandwiches, salads and desserts. Look for the Nikolette pizza topped with fresh mozzarella, porcini mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, parmigiano and fresh basil. Or indulge in the Capricciosa pizza covered with San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mushrooms, artichokes, black olives, prosciutto cotto and fresh basil.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.