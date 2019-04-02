LISTEN NOW: First 3 episodes of Oakland County Child Killer podcast

The latest season of Local 4's Shattered Podcast series focuses on the unsolved Oakland County Child Killer case.

In Season 3 of Shattered, host Jeremy Allen is back to tell the story of a string of murders that took place in the mid-1970s in Oakland County, Michigan.

The first three episodes are now available.

Season 3 – Episode 1

Detroit in the 1970’s - a city of industry. A place known for toughness and grit saw many of its workers flee for the suburbs at quitting time. That was supposed to be their safe space. A place to escape the danger and crime of the city. So people moved to places like Oakland County to get away. They found their safe space and built a world around it. Mothers and fathers felt comfortable letting their children roam the neighborhood until the street lights came on.

Life was great and then suddenly, it wasn't.

Season 3 - Episdoe 2

January 1977: five children have been murdered in or near Oakland County in the last year, and now a sixth, Kristine Mihelich, has been abducted. Investigators are seeing similarities in the cases and begin to pursue the possibility of a single killer.

Season 3 - Episode 3

Oakland County families are living in terror after three children have been abducted and murdered. The killer is becoming bolder - the most recent vistim, Kristine Mihelich, was discovered after being missing for 19 days. Tensions are at an all-time high. But the killer isn’t done.

