Loud 'boom' heard in Monroe County: Police doing weapons training with explosive targets

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - Several residents in Monroe County have reported hearing a loud "boom" in the area, and police said it's due to weapons training.

Monroe County Central Dispatch told Local 4 police are doing weapons training with explosive targets. Officials said the training was the cause of the loud noise.

Residents from Temperance to Flat Rock called the Local 4 newsroom to report hearing the explosion.

The National Weather Service said there have been no reports of any anomalies, such as meteors or earthquakes, in the area that would have caused the noise.

