Loving Dearborn family spreads autism awareness

DEARBORN, Mich. - April is Autism Awareness Month and one family in Dearborn found a unique way to spread awareness.

Manar Kobeissi and Kamal Abdallah have five-year-old twins, Miral and Haydar. The two are the best of friends.

"I love him so much and I want him to play with me all day," said Miral.

Manar and Kamal started noticing the differences between the two when they were babies.

"If Kamal came through the house and knocked on the door, Miral used to crawl to him. Haydar did nothing, like he doesn't show any interest," Manar said.

They took Haydar to the doctor when he was 7 months old.

"They said he's fine. He's still so young. Don't think about it. Some boys, it will take time for him to start doing like his sister," said Manar.

Haydar was then diagnosed with autism.

"I felt like my life was upside down," Manar said.

But her thoughts of fear faded away.

"Autism is not a disease. It's just like he's living his life. He's not sick. He's just different," she said.

They celebrate Haydar in many ways, and this month, they decorated their yard to show their pride for him.

"I'm so proud of him. I want to show them [other parents] that I have a son with autism. You are not alone. Just be fine with it and live your life," Manar said.

Manar is already planning to decorate her yard in another unique way for next year.

