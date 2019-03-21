Luxury condo, retail, hotel development planned for Detroit's Midtown

A $310 million mixed-use development is planned for Detroit's Midtown in 2020.

The Mid, which will be located at 3750 Woodward Ave, is a nearly 3.8-acre development that will include a luxury boutique hotel, luxury condominiums, co-living housing, multi-family housing, retail space, parking and interwoven public spaces for community, resident, and visitor engagement.

The initial phase of The Mid is slated to open to the public in December 2020.

“There was a real opportunity in Midtown to address a number of community needs, from housing and retail, to inclusive public spaces creating a walkable, welcoming, uplifting space,” said Shane Napper, development manager, 3750 Woodward Ave, LLC. “The Mid is a very ambitious project with a distinctive personality designed to celebrate the community and give visitors to the area a memorable Detroit experience.”

The Mid will provide 250 multi-family residences, including an affordable housing component, a few hundred co-living units, and 60 high-end luxury condos to accommodate the unprecedented and growing demand for various types of housing with state-of-the-art amenities.

A centerpiece of the project will be a 228-room luxury boutique hotel by an award-winning hospitality brand to be announced in early summer. The 216,000-square-foot hotel will include a dining venue and cocktail lounge with menus curated by award-winning chefs.

In addition to a luxury boutique hotel, The Mid will feature up to 100,000 square feet of retail space ranging from small, neighborhood businesses to a grocery retailer.

The development will also include a 744-space parking deck.

"This transformational project is another example of the continuing high-level of investment and activity in Midtown,” said Sue Mosey, executive director, Midtown Detroit Inc. “We’re excited to welcome The Mid because it will add so much to the area – housing, needed services to residents, create more traffic for existing businesses, and serve as an attraction to patrons frequenting Midtown's thriving food and entertainment district."

“What’s really distinctive about The Mid is the vibrancy of the project,” said Paul VanDevender, managing director for CBRE in Detroit. “The range of housing options, retail and community spaces have been approached with an imaginative design that we hope will become a central point in Midtown, inspiring people to meet up at The Mid. It will be a reflection of the energy and innovation that can be felt throughout Midtown today.”

