Lyft teams up with Oakland County authorities for safe rides over St. Patrick's Day weekend

FERNDALE, Mich. - The Oakland County Sheriff's Office and the Ferndale Police Department teamed up with Lyft to help those celebrating St. Patrick's Day get home safely.

Ferndale bars are preparing for what is expected to be a big weekend with a lot of green. Police are also preparing, but for what happens after people leave those bars.

"We're also looking for impaired driving, but we did add extra patrols for Saturday night and Sunday," said Capt. Dennis Emmi.

Partygoers in need of a ride home in Metro Detroit on Saturday and Sunday can use promo code PROHIBITIONDTW to get 50 percent off one ride, up to $8 maximum credit, on behalf of Budweiser.

Additionally, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office and Ferndale police will be distributing Lyft ride credits in the form of physical green coupons to area Irish pubs and directly to those in need of rides. The coupons, which will be valid up to $15, will be imprinted with a Lyft promo code and are valid until 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

RELATED: Ferndale police team up with Lyft for safe rides over St. Patrick's Day weekend

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.