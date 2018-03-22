Macomb County teacher due in court on charges of abusing students with autism

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. - A special education teacher in the Macomb County Intermediate School District is due in court Thursday afternoon for a preliminary hearing on charges of abusing her students.

Brittany Stevens, 28, worked with students who have autism at Sequoyah Elementary, and police said both she verbally and physically abused them. She’s facing three counts of child abuse.

Officials with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office said Stevens was arrested for physically and abusing her non-verbal students with autism between the ages of 8-9 years old.

School leaders said she was teaching out of the Sequoyah Elementary building, but she was employed by the Macomb Intermediate School District.

The alleged abuse took place last month, when the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint that Stevens was inappropriately disciplining students.

Assistant Superintendent for Human Resources and Operations David Rilley sent Local 4 a statement that reads, "The MISD’s first priority is for the safety and welfare of our students and families. As a result of our internal investigation assisted by legal counsel, we have discharged the teacher."

The Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office issued three counts of second-degree child abuse, which is a 10-year felony, for Stevens.

She was arraigned in Shelby Township and is being held on $10,000 bail.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.