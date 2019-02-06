Macy's Twelve Oaks selling brands created by Novi High School students

NOVI, Mich. - Students at Novi High School developed brands that are being sold at Macy's Twelve Oaks.

The brand, which started being sold Sunday and will be sold until March 2, were created by students at the high school's Incubator program. The program aims to help some seniors grow their ideas for products, apps, inventions and more.

Macy's is a founding sponsor of the program, which launched in fall 2018. Macy's donated more than $17,000 to the program. The brands will be sold in the Market @ Macy's.

“The Market is designed to give innovative makers the opportunity to break into the retail industry,” said Thamar Campbell, director of the Market @ Macy’s. “It has given us a unique platform to showcase both emerging and established entrepreneurs, many with local significance, and these young and talented innovators couldn’t be a better fit. These students are our future leaders, and we are so proud to help them launch their first businesses here at Macy’s.”

The two brands that were launched were Quest, a clothing brand that gives 10 percent of its proceeds to starting Incubator-type programs in other Metro Detroit schools, and OnPurpose, a sock brand that sells mismatched socks that complement each other.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.