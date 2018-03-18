Madison Heights man struck, killed while crossing road in Roseville

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - A 25-year-old Madison Heights man was killed Saturday after a vehicle struck him while he was crossing the street in Roseville.

Police said the man was trying to cross northbound Gratiot Avenue at Martin Road against the traffic light about 9 p.m. when he was hit. The 58-year-old driver, a Waterford man, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police said they believe the driver was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol and it's unknown if the victim was under the influence.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 586-447-4483.

